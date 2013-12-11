FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish utility Energa shares fall on Warsaw bourse debut
December 11, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Polish utility Energa shares fall on Warsaw bourse debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish fourth biggest power company Energa slumped as much as 10 percent shortly after their Warsaw Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, following the largest initial public offer in Warsaw in more than two years.

At 0806 GMT shares in Energa rebounded and were down around 3 percent, while the broad market traded flat.

The treasury ministry, which supervises Poland’s power companies, sold a 34.2 percent stake in Energa, for 2.4 billion zlotys ($786.74 million), as it tries to raise 5 billion zlotys from privatisations this year.

Energa is the 20th company, which debuted on Warsaw Stock Exchange this year and is another example showing that investors turn to capital markets in an environment of record low interest rates.

It was preceded by successful debuts of train maker Newag and freight company PKP Cargo whose IPOs totalled 1.8 billion zlotys.

After the IPO Poland will still hold a majority stake in Energa. ($1 = 3.0505 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
