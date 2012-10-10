FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland plans to float Energa in mid-2013
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Poland plans to float Energa in mid-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Poland plans to float the country’s fourth-largest utility Energa on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the middle of 2013, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

“We don’t know yet how large of a stake we will sell,” Budzanowski was quoted as saying in a presentation displayed at an industry seminar.

Budzanowski was also quoted as saying he did not expect large changes in the shareholding structure of Poland’s power sector over the next three-four years. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.