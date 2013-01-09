FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland seeks legal advisers for Energa IPO
#Energy
January 9, 2013

Poland seeks legal advisers for Energa IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland is seeking legal advisers for the stock market debut of its No.4 utility Energa, the treasury said on Wednesday.

The treasury, which owns 84 percent in Energa, said the initial public offering (IPO), scheduled for 2013, could be accompanied by a new share issue.

The IPO would be part of the ministry’s plan to generate 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) from stake sales in 2013 compared with 9 billion in 2012.

After eight months of 2012, Energa’s net profit was up by almost four percent to 610 million zlotys.

$1 = 3.1572 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

