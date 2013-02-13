FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland plans to float a stake in utility Energa by mid-2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 13, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Poland plans to float a stake in utility Energa by mid-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Poland plans to float a minority stake in Energa, its fourth-largest utility, by the middle of the year as part of a plan to raise 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) this year from state asset sales, a deputy treasury minister said.

Poland decided to float a stake in Energa after regulators blocked a planned sale to another state utility, PGE, for 7.5 billion zlotys.

“I do not think we will go below a 50 percent stake in Energa,” Pawel Tamborski told reporters on Wednesday. “In theory the initial public offering could include a new share issue, but there is no decision yet.”

Earlier on Wednesday, state-controlled real estate group PHN debuted on the Warsaw bourse with a modest 3 percent gain.

For eight months of 2012, Energa’s net profit amounted to 610 million zlotys, or 6 percent more than in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 3.1065 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.