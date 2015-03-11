FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to unveil power sector consolidation plan by mid-2015 -minister
March 11, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 3 years ago

Poland to unveil power sector consolidation plan by mid-2015 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Poland will unveil details of its plan to consolidate the country’s four biggest power firms - PGE, Tauron, Enea and Energa - by mid 2015, the treasury minister supervising the industry told Reuters.

“I think that we will be able to present the concept of power firms consolidation in the middle of 2015,” Wlodzimierz Karpinski said.

He said he expects Poland gas firm PGNiG to pay lower prices for the natural gas it imports from Russia’s Gazprom as a result of current negotiations with the Russian firm.

Karpinski also said the ministry may inject funds to Poland’s state investment vehicles through reduction of its stakes in PGE, PKO BP or PZU. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

