Poland sees no need to change energy firms' dividend policy
January 20, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Poland sees no need to change energy firms' dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s energy minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday he saw no need to change state-run energy companies’ dividend policy in the near term.

Earlier, Tchorzewski told Polish media the government would consider foregoing dividends from power companies to help them invest in the country’s troubled coal mines. [IN:nL8N1521JD]

“In the near term we are not going to change energy firms’ dividend policy. It should be generally the same level as up to now,” Tchorzewski told reporters on Wednesday.

State-run energy firms include such companies as PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Tauron Polska Energia, Energa, and Enea. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.