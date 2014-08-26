FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish watchdog wants electricity price ceiling for households
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 26, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Polish watchdog wants electricity price ceiling for households

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s energy market watchdog URE wants to introduce maximum prices for electricity sold to households in place of the fixed price currently in place, its head, Maciej Bando, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Bando also told the Rzeczpospolita daily that it would be good if the change came into force from Jan. 1 next year.

“Let us partially free up prices and let us see how the market reacts,” Bando said.

Poland’s 16.5 million households account for about a quarter of the country’s electric power consumption. The country’s largest energy producer is PGE.

Bando reiterated that electricity prices for households would not be fully freed up this year or next year, adding it was vital there should be no spike in prices after they are liberalised at some point in the future. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
