FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakian energy firm Grafobal to list shares in Warsaw
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Slovakian energy firm Grafobal to list shares in Warsaw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Slovakian energy producer Grafobal Energy Group (GGE) plans to raise up to 190 million zlotys ($62 million) for new projects in eastern Europe by listing its shares on the Warsaw bourse, the group said on Tuesday.

Grafobal, which booked 118 million euros ($161.4 million) in sales and a 6 million euro net profit after the first nine months of 2013, plans to offer new investors 5 million shares, or a 33-percent stake, through the initial public offer (IPO).

Investors will be able to sign up for the issue between Feb 11-14, with the debut itself planned for March 21.

GGE specialises in combined heat and power production, operating facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass. It trades gas and electricity on its home Slovakian market, as well as in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Serbia and Poland.

The group generates annually 400,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of heat and 330,000 MWh of electricity. ($1 = 3.0773 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.