Poland looks at new tools to help utilities finance coal-based projects
May 11, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Poland looks at new tools to help utilities finance coal-based projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s energy ministry is considering launching a mechanism that would help state-run power producers to finance the construction or upgrade of coal-fuelled power stations, it said on Wednesday.

Poland’s four biggest power groups -- PGE, Tauron , Enea and Energa -- are state-run companies also listed on the Warsaw bourse.

Most of them produce electricity from highly-polluting coal and need to invest to secure reliable power supplies. But banks and governments are coming under growing pressure from lobby groups and organisations such as the United Nations and European Union to combat climate change by burning less coal.

Deputy Energy Minister Andrzej Piotrowski said that a state-run entity, whose main focus will be on the financial management of government subsidies for renewable energy from small installations, will also be allowed to buy new shares in the power companies.

“The instrument, which would allow the company Zarzadca Rozliczen to buy securities, is aimed at helping the power producers in financing the construction of indispensable new power stations or modernisation,” Piotrowski said.

“This solution will provide various possibilities, including the purchase of power companies new shares or buyback. The final decision should be taken at the end of this year or at the start of next year,” the minister added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
