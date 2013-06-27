FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal to gain more importance in Poland's energy mix-PM Tusk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Coal to gain more importance in Poland's energy mix-PM Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Coal will play a new, more important role in Poland’s energy mix, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, commenting on PGE’s revived project in a coal-fired power plant.

Earlier on Thursday Tusk said that Polish top utility PGE’s 11.6 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) project to build new power plants in Opole will start this summer.

The central European nation, which relies on highly-polluting coal for more than 90 percent of its electricity, is required by the European Union to meet a number of green energy targets. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.