Coal to gain more importance in Poland's energy mix-PM Tusk

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Coal will play a new, more important role in Poland’s energy mix, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, commenting on PGE’s revived project in a coal-fired power plant.

Earlier on Thursday Tusk said that Polish top utility PGE’s 11.6 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) project to build new power plants in Opole will start this summer.

The central European nation, which relies on highly-polluting coal for more than 90 percent of its electricity, is required by the European Union to meet a number of green energy targets. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)