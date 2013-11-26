FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland mulls energy asset consolidation next year
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Poland mulls energy asset consolidation next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland may consolidate the state’s energy assets next year, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of forging a national energy champion, Karpinski said: “It is a very interesting project which I am not unfamiliar with. The first half of 2014 is the time when such concepts will evolve.”

The minister, in charge of state-controlled assets, did not go into more detail.

The treasury now controls Poland’s three largest utilities PGE, Tauron, and Enea, with another one, Energa, slated for its bourse debut next month. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.