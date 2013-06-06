Poland's Tauron to lower energy prices by 4-5 pct -regulator

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 utility Tauron will cut energy prices for households by 4-5 percent, the head of the country’s energy market watchdog URE said on Thursday, adding he expected local rivals to follow suit.

“Tauron is the first utility, with which we agreed the new tariffs,” Marek Woszczyk told TVN CNBC channel in an interview.

“Three others are waiting in line, that is PGE, Enea, and Energa. I expect similar cuts. We will send urging notes to the companies.”

Polish utilities follow a move by German RWE’s local unit to lower energy prices. Woszczyk has said earlier he expects the cuts among local players to come into force by July, with further cuts possible next year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by James Jukwey)