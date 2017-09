WARSAW/MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni will abandon all shale gas licences it currently owns in Poland due to difficult geology and a tough regulatory environment, three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Eni declined to comment.

Poland’s environment ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two of the three licences had already expired and will not be renewed. The three sources said Eni is also planning to give up the third permit before it expires.