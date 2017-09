WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Two out of three shale gas exploration licences in Poland held by Italy’s Eni have expired and the company does not plan to renew them, the Polish environment ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the ministry said it had received no information from Eni concerning the third license, which is valid until June 2018. Eni had held three licences in the north of the country.