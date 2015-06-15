FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish charter carrier Enter Air cleared for IPO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 15, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Polish charter carrier Enter Air cleared for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Polish financial regulator KNF said in a statement on Monday it had approved a planned initial public offering by Enter Air, Poland’s biggest holiday charter airline.

Earlier, market sources told Reuters the privately-owned company, which operates a fleet of 17 Boeing aircraft, plans to issue new shares worth 110 million zlotys ($29.76 million).

The company said that last year 1.2 million people travelled with Enter Air to 36 destinations include Tunisia, Thailand, Croatia and Italy.

Its net profit rose to 17.4 million zlotys from 10.6 million a year earlier, while sales rose to 831.5 million zlotys.

$1 = 3.6968 zlotys Reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

