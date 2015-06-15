Polish charter carrier Enter Air cleared for IPO

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Polish financial regulator KNF said in a statement on Monday it had approved a planned initial public offering by Enter Air, Poland’s biggest holiday charter airline.

Earlier, market sources told Reuters the privately-owned company, which operates a fleet of 17 Boeing aircraft, plans to issue new shares worth 110 million zlotys ($29.76 million).

The company said that last year 1.2 million people travelled with Enter Air to 36 destinations include Tunisia, Thailand, Croatia and Italy.

Its net profit rose to 17.4 million zlotys from 10.6 million a year earlier, while sales rose to 831.5 million zlotys.