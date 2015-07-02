FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish carrier Enter Air extends book-building citing Greek crisis
July 2, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Polish carrier Enter Air extends book-building citing Greek crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest holiday charter line Enter Air on Wednesday said it has extended book-building in its initial public offering by one week to July 8, citing turbulence on the financial markets triggered by the Greek crisis.

“We hope that by this time the situation on the financial markets will stabilise,” Grzegorz Polaniecki, Enter Air’s general director, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The privately-owned company, which operates a fleet of 17 Boeing aircraft, also said it expects to debut on the Warsaw bourse on July 23. Initially it planned to do so on July 16.

Enter Air planned to sell up to 7 million shares at a maximum price of 19 zlotys per share, valuing the offer at up to 133 million zlotys ($35.14 million). ($1 = 3.7849 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Stephen Coates)

