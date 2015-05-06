FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish Etos confirms it suspends Warsaw IPO
May 6, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Etos confirms it suspends Warsaw IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Etos SA IPO-ETS.WA

* Polish clothes retailer Etos said on Wednesday it suspends its Warsaw bourse initial public offering (IPO), confirming a Reuters report from earlier this week.

* Etos cites low demand for its shares due to price pressures of its local rivals.

* IPO was set to be worth around 156 million zlotys ($43.18 million). Private equity firm Abris, which owns 100 percent of Etos, offered up to a third of Etos’ capital. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6130 zlotys) (Reporting By Jakub Iglewski)

