EU's Juncker says sanctions on Poland over disputed laws unlikely
January 7, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker says sanctions on Poland over disputed laws unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brussels is in talks with Warsaw over two widely-criticised laws passed by the new Polish government but the EU is unlikely to resort to any punitive measures, the head of the bloc’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Thursday.

The European Commission, led by Juncker, will debate the rule of law in Poland next week, with one EU official calling for a supervision procedure that could lead to suspending Poland’s voting rights in the 28-nation bloc.

But Juncker said that option, known as the Article 7 of the Treaty of the European Union, was unlikely.

“Now we are in discussions with Poland and I don’t want to speculate about further consequences, which could be entailed by the application of Article 7. We are not there, I don’t think we will get to that point,” he told a news conference in Amsterdam.

“Let’s not over dramatise... We are not bashing Poland.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

