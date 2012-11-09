FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PM says veto of EU budget is possible
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

Polish PM says veto of EU budget is possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that a veto of the European Union’s proposed long-term budget by one or more member states was a possibility, but should be used only as a last resort.

Tusk said that if a veto was exercised, Poland, the biggest net recipient of EU funds, would seek to find common ground with countries that are net contributors.

“In case of plan B, a coalition with large net contributors will be important to ensure that the provisional budget is also applied to Poland,” Tusk said in a speech to the parliament.

EU negotiators remain hopeful of a deal later this month on the bloc’s next long-term budget, despite differences of opinion between Germany, Britain and other major financial contributors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.