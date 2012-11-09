Polish PM says veto of EU budget is possible

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that a veto of the European Union’s proposed long-term budget by one or more member states was a possibility, but should be used only as a last resort.

Tusk said that if a veto was exercised, Poland, the biggest net recipient of EU funds, would seek to find common ground with countries that are net contributors.

“In case of plan B, a coalition with large net contributors will be important to ensure that the provisional budget is also applied to Poland,” Tusk said in a speech to the parliament.

EU negotiators remain hopeful of a deal later this month on the bloc’s next long-term budget, despite differences of opinion between Germany, Britain and other major financial contributors.