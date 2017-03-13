FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
EU's Tusk won't testify in Poland on March 15 due to European Parliament work
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 5 months ago

EU's Tusk won't testify in Poland on March 15 due to European Parliament work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will not be able to come to Poland on March 15 to testify as a witness in a case probed by Polish prosecutors, because he has prior engagements in the European Parliament, Tusk's spokesman said on Monday.

The district prosecutor's office in Warsaw has summoned Tusk for questioning for Wednesday in relation to a case concerning events in 2010 when Tusk was Polish prime minister, against former secret service officials.

"President Tusk has been summoned as a witness and will testify as a witness," the spokesman said.

"However, due to his obligation to report to the European Parliament after each European Council, he will be in Strasbourg for the European Parliament's plenary session on Wednesday, March 15," the spokesman said.

"It will therefore not be possible for him to testify in Poland on that day," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.