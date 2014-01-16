FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland sets initial price thoughts on 10-year dollar bond
January 16, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Poland sets initial price thoughts on 10-year dollar bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a new US dollar-denominated international bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of 140bp area over US Treasuries for the new SEC-registered issue.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday.

The deal is Poland’s second foray in the international capital markets this year and follows a EUR2bn 10-year deal issued at the beginning of January.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

