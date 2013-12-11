FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland hires banks for Eurobond - sources
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Poland hires banks for Eurobond - sources

Marcin Goclowski, Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR/Reuters) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has hired banks for an upcoming international bond issue denominated in US dollars, market sources told IFR and Reuters.

The sovereign has picked Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to lead the issue, which is expected to come to market next year, they said.

The banks declined to comment.

The sovereign was last in the international capital markets in November, when it raised JPY60bn through a dual-tranche Samurai bond.

Before that, in October, it raised EUR700m through a reopening of its January 2019 note.

Poland was last in the US dollar market in September 2012, when it raised USD2bn through a March 2023 bond. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.