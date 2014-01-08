FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland sets final terms on EUR2bn 10-year euro bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Poland sets final terms on EUR2bn 10-year euro bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is set to raise EUR2bn through its upcoming issue of a 10-year international bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set a final spread of 87bp over mid-swaps for the issue, as orders reached over EUR4bn pre-reconciliation.

Final terms came in the middle of the revised range of 85bp-90bp over mid-swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 90bp-95bp released on Wednesday morning.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the leads on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
