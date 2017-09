WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest food wholesale chain Eurocash said on Friday it planned to pay out a dividend of 1 zloty per share from its 2015 profit.

In 2015, the group’s net profit rose to 212 million zlotys ($56 million) from 180 million a year earlier.

From 2014 profit, Eurocash paid out a dividend of 0.79 zloty per share.