Poland's Eurocash to spend half of 2014 profit on dividends

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest food wholesale chain Eurocash said it plans to pay out in dividends half of its 2014 consolidated net profit, the company’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

“We want to spend half of the consolidated net profit on dividends,” Jacek Owczarek told Reuters.

The group, valued on the Warsaw bourse at 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), showed a bottom line of 180.54 million zlotys last year, 18 percent down year on year on debt costs and taxes. ($1 = 3.6590 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)