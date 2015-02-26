FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Eurocash to spend half of 2014 profit on dividends
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Eurocash to spend half of 2014 profit on dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest food wholesale chain Eurocash said it plans to pay out in dividends half of its 2014 consolidated net profit, the company’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

“We want to spend half of the consolidated net profit on dividends,” Jacek Owczarek told Reuters.

The group, valued on the Warsaw bourse at 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), showed a bottom line of 180.54 million zlotys last year, 18 percent down year on year on debt costs and taxes. ($1 = 3.6590 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.