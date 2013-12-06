FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Polish Eurocash takes control over $652 mln distribution rival
December 6, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Polish Eurocash takes control over $652 mln distribution rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes garbles from lead)

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest wholesaler Eurocash has agreed to take over the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution business of local rival Kolporter, Eurocash said on Friday.

Kolporter’s FMCG department had sales of 2 billion zlotys ($652 million) last year.

In return, Kolporter - Poland’s leading press distributor with a chain of over 950 kiosks around the country - will get a more than 25 percent stake in Eurocash’s existing FMCG arm, KDWT.

The two distribution arms had joint sales of 4.6 billion zlotys in 2012, Eurocash said. ($1 = 3.0694 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
