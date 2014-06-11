Poland's Eurocash buys control of local Lagardere chain

WARSAW, June 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest wholesaler Eurocash bought a controlling stake in retail chain Inmedio and rights to a franchise brand 1minute from French media group Lagardere, Eurocash said on Wednesday.

Eurocash, which had a 19 percent share of Poland’s grocery store market before the purchase, agreed to buy 51 percent of Inmedio, which runs a network of 410 outlets. It did not give financial details of the deal.

The chain closed 2013 with revenue of around 507 million zlotys ($167.2 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around 15.6 million.

Eurocash also bought from HDS Polska - a unit of Lagardere - and Relay Duo rights to expand the convenience stores franchise 1minute. There are now almost seventy 1minute outlets in Poland. ($1 = 3.0327 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)