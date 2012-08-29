FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Eurocash shareholder selling 5 pct stake-sources
August 29, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Top Eurocash shareholder selling 5 pct stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Luis Amaral, the controlling shareholder of Polish retail group Eurocash, is seeking to sell a 5 percent stake to institutional investors on Wednesday, market sources told Reuters.

The stake is valued at 301 million zlotys ($92 million), based on Eurocash’s closing price on Tuesday. Amaral currently holds 51 percent of the company.

“This is meant to increase freefloat, as expected, especially since their results were very good,” one of the people familiar with the plans said.

Eurocash was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko)

