Poland ready to adopt euro, but no reason right now:c.bank head

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland is prepared to adopt the euro but has no reason to do it right now considering the problems still faced by the euro zone, Polish central bank head Marek Belka told Polska The Times magazine.

“Why should we push to enter a club, which is still having some problems? True, they managed to put out the fire, but it is clear that there is still something smouldering in the corridor,” Belka said in an interview published on Friday.

“By the way, I think that Poland is quite well-prepared to enter the euro zone and we would be doing quite well there - better than most of the countries that are already in the currency union - but have no reasons to go there now.”

The eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS), party which won Sunday’s parliamentary election, expressed the view earlier this year that Poles’ salaries should be equal to Germans’ salaries before Poland joins euro zone.

Belka's term ends in mid-2016. The new central bank head will be appointed by the president Andrzej Duda, who was backed by PiS in the presidential election earlier this year.