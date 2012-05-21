Polish finmin says catastrophe looms without EU firewall-FT

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - A properly functioning firewall must be in place to prevent contagion in Europe well in advance of a potential Greek exit from the euro, Poland’s finance minister Jacek Rostowski said on Monday in an interview with the Financial Times.

He said failure to create an effective firewall against Europe’s sovereign debt crisis spreading from country to country “may have truly catastrophic consequences.”

Rostowski criticised the failure to impose a firewall, a capital debt buffer, for Europe’s banks last year, a decision which he said is now contributing to the crisis.

“There is only one institution that can provide the firewall that Europe needs in the time we have before the Greek elections, and that is the ECB,” he told the newspaper.

“It should immediately announce that in the event of a Greek exit from the euro zone it will stand ready to buy unlimited amounts of the sovereign bonds of countries remaining in the euro for a limited period of time - say a year or 18 months.”

In a separate interview with the Times newspaper on Monday, Polish Central Bank Governor Marek Belka said Greece must not be allowed to exit the euro in a “disorderly” way because of the potential knock-on effects.

“This is what bothers us in Poland: the spill over will be on us and we cannot do much but prepare ourselves,” Belka said.

The policies pursued by Western central banks were harming Poland by stimulating flows of investor cash into commodities such as oil and metals and driving up inflation.

“This reaction chain from ultra-loose monetary policy to high commodity prices means our headline inflation is much higher than we would be willing to tolerate,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)