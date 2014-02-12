FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 12
#Banks
February 12, 2014

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    LTE AUCTION
    The Polish telecommunications regulator has cancelled its
LTE frequency auction to avoid any legal concerns that may
appear, the Office of Electronic Communication (UKE) said,
according to Puls Biznesu daily.
    
    DATA
    Poland's central bank will publish current account data for
December 2013 at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a shortfall of 1.2
billion euros.    
    
    ORANGE POLSKA 
    The Polish unit of France's Orange on Wednesday said it
would pay out a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged
year-on-year, after its fourth-quarter results were in line with
market expectations.
    Orange Polska, Poland's largest telecom operator, booked a
net loss of 102 million zlotys ($33.4 million), compared to a
98-million loss seen by analysts, hit by one-off provisions for
staff lay-offs. 
    
    ING BANK SLASKI 
    Polish lender ING Bank Slaski said it plans to pay
out around 60 percent of its 2013 consolidated net profit as
dividend, after it reported better than expected 2013 results.
 
    
    KOFOLA 
    Warsaw-listed Beverage maker Kofola submitted an offer in a
race to buy the biggest Slovenian mineral water maker Radenska
from heavily-debt Pivovarna Lasko, Parkiet daily said quoting
Slovenian newspaper Delo.
    
    POLISH ENERGY PARTNERS 
    Polish Energy Partners, a wind farms operator, plans to
invest 486 million zlotys ($159.24 million) in 2014, mainly in
equipment for its existing projects, the company was quoted as
saying by Parkiet daily.
    
($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys)

