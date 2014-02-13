FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 13
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 13, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    FREQUENCY TENDER
    The Polish telecoms regulator UKE will conduct its mobile
broadband frequency auction still this year after it
unexpectedly cancelled the tender earlier this week, daily
Rzeczpospolita said.
    
    POLAND'S FUNDAMENTALS
    Market turbulences changed the zloty value and Polish bonds
prices only a little, because players are more focused on
fundamentals now, central bank's management board member Andrzej
Raczko wrote in an article for daily Rzeczpospolita.    
    
    STATE BUDGET   
    Budget VAT revenues rose in January by 24 percent
year-on-year to 16.3 billion zlotys ($5.33 billion), daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted an unnamed source in the Finance
Ministry as saying.
    
    TVN 
    Polish broadcaster TVN plans to buy back shares and
part of its debt, expecting a rebound in television advertising
this year after a few years of market malaise, the group said on
Thursday.
    The broadcaster closed 2013 with a 21-percent dip in its
operating profit to 297 million zlotys - around 100 million
below analyst forecasts. 
    
    MULTIMEDIA
    Privately owned Multimedia Polska considers returning to the
Warsaw bourse, according to Puls Biznesu daily. Poland's third
largest cable operator was delisted in 2011 due to low
liquidity.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0601 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.