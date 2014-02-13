Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 13

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): FREQUENCY TENDER The Polish telecoms regulator UKE will conduct its mobile broadband frequency auction still this year after it unexpectedly cancelled the tender earlier this week, daily Rzeczpospolita said. POLAND'S FUNDAMENTALS Market turbulences changed the zloty value and Polish bonds prices only a little, because players are more focused on fundamentals now, central bank's management board member Andrzej Raczko wrote in an article for daily Rzeczpospolita. STATE BUDGET Budget VAT revenues rose in January by 24 percent year-on-year to 16.3 billion zlotys ($5.33 billion), daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted an unnamed source in the Finance Ministry as saying. TVN Polish broadcaster TVN plans to buy back shares and part of its debt, expecting a rebound in television advertising this year after a few years of market malaise, the group said on Thursday. The broadcaster closed 2013 with a 21-percent dip in its operating profit to 297 million zlotys - around 100 million below analyst forecasts. MULTIMEDIA Privately owned Multimedia Polska considers returning to the Warsaw bourse, according to Puls Biznesu daily. Poland's third largest cable operator was delisted in 2011 due to low liquidity. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0601 Polish zlotys)