Poland - Factors to Watch on March 26
March 26, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    OPINION POLL
    Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) continued to lag behind
the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), an IBRiS Homo
Homini survey for Rzeczpospolita daily showed on Wednesday, with
support for the PO at 25 percent and PiS at 30
percent. 
    
    KETY 
    Leading Polish aluminium products maker will report a rise
in first-quarter net profit of between 65 to 80 percent, helped
by the accelerating Polish economy and improving exports, the
company said on Tuesday. 
    
    UNEMPLOYMENT
    Poland's unemployment rate should fall to 13.6 percent in
March from 13.9 percent in February, deputy labour minister
Jacek Mecina was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily. 
    
    BANK POCZTOWY
    Medium-sized Polish Bank Pocztowy posted an 8-percent fall
in 2013 net profit due to record-low interest rates. Bank's net
profit amounted to 36 million zlotys ($12 million),
Rzeczpospolita daily said.
    
    BIEDRONKA
    Poland's biggest food retailer Biedronka plans to introduce
payment terminals, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.
Portuguese Jeronimo Martins-owned company has been a
bastion of cash-only payments for years.
    
    PRIVATISATIONS
    Poland does not plan any IPOs of state-controlled companies
this year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted state treasury's deputy
head interview for ISBnews agency.
    
    POLISH RAILWAYS
    Polish railways unit Polskie Linie Kolejowe will invest 40
billion zlotys in modernisation and development, mainly thanks
to European Union funds, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported. 
        
($1 = 3.0409 Polish Zlotys)

