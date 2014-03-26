Poland - Factors to Watch on March 26

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): OPINION POLL Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) continued to lag behind the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), an IBRiS Homo Homini survey for Rzeczpospolita daily showed on Wednesday, with support for the PO at 25 percent and PiS at 30 percent. KETY Leading Polish aluminium products maker will report a rise in first-quarter net profit of between 65 to 80 percent, helped by the accelerating Polish economy and improving exports, the company said on Tuesday. UNEMPLOYMENT Poland's unemployment rate should fall to 13.6 percent in March from 13.9 percent in February, deputy labour minister Jacek Mecina was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily. BANK POCZTOWY Medium-sized Polish Bank Pocztowy posted an 8-percent fall in 2013 net profit due to record-low interest rates. Bank's net profit amounted to 36 million zlotys ($12 million), Rzeczpospolita daily said. BIEDRONKA Poland's biggest food retailer Biedronka plans to introduce payment terminals, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported. Portuguese Jeronimo Martins-owned company has been a bastion of cash-only payments for years. PRIVATISATIONS Poland does not plan any IPOs of state-controlled companies this year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted state treasury's deputy head interview for ISBnews agency. POLISH RAILWAYS Polish railways unit Polskie Linie Kolejowe will invest 40 billion zlotys in modernisation and development, mainly thanks to European Union funds, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0409 Polish Zlotys)