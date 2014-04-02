FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 2
April 2, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    HAIER
    Haier Europe, a subsidiary of household equipment maker
Haier, considers building a factory in Poland because
of the country's convenient location close to Europe's largest
markets, the company's chief executive Rene Aubertin told the
Rzeczpospolita daily.
    
    FX RESERVES
    The Supreme Audit Office (NIK) positively assessed the
management of foreign exchange reserves by Poland's central
bank, adding however that the bank should now stabilise their
level because of rising costs, the state news agency PAP
reported.
    
    JSW, NWR
    Low expected cocking coal prices in the second quarter are
likely to weigh on the financial results of Poland's miner JSW
 and Czech miner NWR , the Parkiet daily
reported.
    
    WIG
    Polish benchmark stock index WIG is likely to
increase by 6.5 percent in the second quarter, an analyst poll
published by Parkiet daily showed.
    
    PGNIG 
    The Polish gas monopoly plans to pay out its 2013 dividend
at 0.15 zlotys ($0.05) per share, or 885 million zlotys ($292.2
million) in total, the company said on Tuesday. 
    
    SYNTHOS 
    Polish chemicals maker aims to invest about $170 million in
its planned synthetic rubber plant in Brazil, the group's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
    
($1 = 3.0290 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
