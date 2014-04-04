Poland - Factors to Watch on April 4

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES Analysts have shifted their expectations for Polish rate hikes and now expect tightening to be delayed until early 2015, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, reflecting surprisingly low inflation and the likely impact of the Ukraine-Russia crisis. ORCO Shares in real estate developer Orco Property Group fell more than 20 percent to a new low on Thursday after a bank called in a loans worth $83 million for financing its unfinished Zlota 44 residential block in Warsaw. Two banking sources told Reuters that Bank Pekao, the Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit, was the bank demanding repayment of the loans. The bank declined comment. BANKS As many as six banks, including the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen, may enter the Warsaw bourse in the course of the next few years, daily Parkiet said. AMAZON Polish investment agency PAIiIZ is trying to convince U.S. online retailer Amazon to land another distribution center in Poland after it decided not to build one in Czech Brno, daily Puls Biznesu reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX