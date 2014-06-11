Poland - Factors to Watch on June 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EUROCASH

The Polish wholesaler bought 51 percent of local retail chain Inmedio from the French group Lagardere, Eurocash said in a statement without revealing the price.

Eurocash added that it also bought rights to use the brand and concept for 1minute stores from the Lagardere group.

CCC

Polish shoe retailer issued 210 million zlotys ($69.3 million) worth of bonds due in 2019, the group said in a statement.

PZU

Eastern Europe’s No.1 insurer wants to invest up to 200 million zlotys over the next 2-3 years to build a network of up to 550 medical centres, which should yield 0.5 billion zlotys in revenue, Puls Biznesu daily quoted a group official.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0326 Polish Zlotys)