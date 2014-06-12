Poland - Factors to Watch on June 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

AZOTY

Poland said on Wednesday it was not interested in selling state-controlled chemical firm Azoty, which it sees as an important national asset, after Russian rival Acron increased its stake.

VIG

Austria’s largest insurance company Vienna Insurance Group may list on the Warsaw bourse if a proposed tie-up of the Warsaw and Vienna stock exchanges goes ahead, the insurer’s CEO Peter Hagen said.

TVN

Polish broadcaster bought 5 million of its own shares for 100 million zlotys ($33 million) in the first tranche of a share buyback programme, the company said.

DALKIA AND PGNiG

A local unit of Dalkia, which is owned by France’s Veolia Environnement and EDF, wants to cooperate with Poland’s gas distributor PGNiG in building a gas-fired heating plant in Warsaw worth 300 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu reported.

EUROMEDIC

Private-equity providers Montagu and Ares Life Sciences launched the sale of their medical unit Euromedic - based in Hungary, but present in 14 countries, Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

By the end of this month the owners are to choose advisers in a sale which could yield 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the daily said.

GROWTH

The Polish economy should grow by around 4 percent this and next year, Poland’s rate setter Jerzy Hausner was quoted as saying by daily Rzeczpospolita.

BORROWING NEEDS

Poland’s borrowing needs may be far smaller than the 132 billion zlotys earmarked in the budget, deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told daily Rzeczpospolita.

VAT

The Finance Ministry considers various options regarding changing Poland’s VAT scheme, including setting one VAT level for all products at 17 or 18 percent, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

