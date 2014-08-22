Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TAURON

Poland’s No.2 energy producer Tauron mulls moving its wind farms assets to a separate company and selling a majority stake in the entity, Parkiet daily reported.

LPP

Poland’s largest clothing retailer LPP wants to open this year its first four shops in Germany under its popular brand name Reserved, according to company’s deputy CEO, quoted by Parkiet. LPP also plans shops openings in Croatia and Qatar.

MISSILE SHIELD

Polish missile shield will cost at least 8 billion zlotys($2.54 billion). First major parts of the system may start to guard Poland in 2017-2018, the National Security Bureau head was quoted as saying by Polska The Times daily.

CIVIC PLATFORM

Despite unfavourable opinion polls Poland’s ruling party Civic Platform will seek to win the local governments elections scheduled for November, parliamentary speaker and deputy party head Ewa Kopacz told Rzeczpospolita daily.

