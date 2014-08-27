Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 27

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
The Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is to give a policy speech in the Polish parliament on Wednesday.
Poland’s biggest utility said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 56 percent to 1.7 billion zlotys ($534.3 million), in line with expectations, mainly thanks to large one-off gains.
Eastern Europe’s largest insurer posted a larger-than-expected, 15-percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 960 million zlotys thanks to higher deposit yields, the company said on Wednesday.
Polish broadcaster reported a net profit of 115 million zlotys in the second quarter, a tad above market expectations, thanks to lower debt costs and profits at its subsidiaries, it said on Wednesday.
TVN also said it saw its 2014 advertising revenue growth at mid-single digits, expecting to hold the second tranche of its buyback programme at the end of the year.
Polish energy producer beat market expectations by almost tripling its second-quarter net profit to 416 million zlotys ($131 million) thanks to a one-off boost, the group said on Wednesday.
Eastern Europe’s largest software maker is to present its second quarter earnings after the close of the Wednesday market session.
The mid-sized lender said on Wednesday it would book a 38-million zloty write-down after it sold a drugstore chain Polbita to a local pharmacy chain Pelion. The write-down will curb Alior’s net profit by 31 million in the third quarter.
Poland’s largest mobile operator, the local Deutsche Telekom unit, will in October launch a joint offer for individual clients with Polish utility Tauron, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
European Union’s largest coking coal producer could end the year with an output over 1 million tonnes below its 2015 target of 13.8 million tonnes of coal, daily Parkiet reported quoting the state-controlled miner’s union members.
Polish Supreme Audit Office (NIK) fears that the illiquidity of the state-run pension system ZUS may weigh of state finances, daily Rzeczpospolita said.
