Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 8

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PARTY POLL

Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) party leads in the latest poll by TNS OBOP, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. Donald Tusk’s party had the support of 34 percent of voters, while the biggest opposition alliance gathered around Law and Justice party had 28 percent.

GOVERNMENT

Poland’s president may accept the resignation of the government at the end of this week, Gazeta Wyborcza quoted the president’s spokeswoman as saying.

LOTOS

Shareholders of Poland’s No. 2 refiner Grupa Lotos will decide today on a share issue worth 1 billion zlotys ($310 million).

GLOBAL COSMED

Cosmetics producer Global Cosmed wants to buy troubled German cleaning products maker Domal Wittol Wash und Reinigungsmittel to strengthen its position on its major export market, Germany, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

FINANCE MINISTER

Poland’s finance minister declined to comment in an interview with Polish state radio on Monday on media speculation that he may not stay in the new government that is to be formed after Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s departure to Brussels.

PENSION FUNDS

At the end of August, Polish pension fund’s cash deposits rose by 1 billion zlotys to 9.7 billion, due to the uncertainty concerning situation in Ukraine, as well as shrinking investments opportunities, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

PAGED

Polis furniture producer Paged Meble may return to net profit in 2014 after years of losses thanks to restructuring and investments, its deputy Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.2278 Polish zloty)