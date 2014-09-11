Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GAS DELIVERIES

Poland said on Wednesday it was receiving 20 percent less gas than normal from Russia. A German gas operator also reported a slight reduction in its supplies of Russian gas.

ELEMENTAL HOLDING

Polish recycling group Elemental Holding will purchase a 51-percent stake in its Turkish rival Evciler, Elemental Holding said in a statement late on Wednesday.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

Nearly two-thirds of inhabitants of Poland’s Pomorskie region agrees to the construction of a nuclear power plant in the region, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

GINO ROSSI

Polish shoe maker Gino Rossi plans to either buy a factory in Italy or build a new one there, the company’s Chief Executive Tomasz Malicki told Puls Biznesu daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX