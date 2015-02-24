FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 24
February 24, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish statistics office will publish registered unemployment data for January at 0900 GMT.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat is looking to refinance its Polkomtel unit’s high-yielding debt, the company’s chief executive told Parkiet daily, adding that refinancing before Feb. 2016 would involve additional costs.

PKP CARGO

Poland’s treasury ministry may reconsider PKP Cargo and Weglokoks’s offer for Baltic port Port Gdanski Eksploatacja, after the sale to Malta’s Mariner was not approved, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

CCC

Polish shoe manufacturer and retailer CCC posted 312 million zlotys ($85 million) in fourth-quarter net profit, the company said on Tuesday.

PGE

Poland’s PGE will spend 200 million zlotys ($54.25 million) between 2016 and 2019 on modernising the Pomorzany power plant in northern Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Poland is looking to introduce a law which allows the government to block foreign acquisitions of Polish companies to protect the state’s vital interests, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

