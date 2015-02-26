Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Poland’s No.1 food wholesale chain reported an almost 4-percent dip in its fourth-quarter net profit to 72.3 million zlotys, hit by price pressures, it said on Thursday.
Poland is not in a hurry to join the banking union, as it first wants to see the Frankfurt-based regulator at work, Polish central bank chief Marek Belka was quoted as saying in daily Rzeczpospolita.
Central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told daily Puls Biznesu that the new inflation and GDP projection would determine further rate moves.
Poland’s largest chemicals maker plans to return to its plans of building a zero-emmissions energy unit based on coal gasification and worth at least 1 billion zlotys ($273.5 million), daily Parkiet reported.
