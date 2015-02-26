FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26
February 26, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

EUROCASH

Poland’s No.1 food wholesale chain reported an almost 4-percent dip in its fourth-quarter net profit to 72.3 million zlotys, hit by price pressures, it said on Thursday.

CENTRAL BANKERS

Poland is not in a hurry to join the banking union, as it first wants to see the Frankfurt-based regulator at work, Polish central bank chief Marek Belka was quoted as saying in daily Rzeczpospolita.

Central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told daily Puls Biznesu that the new inflation and GDP projection would determine further rate moves.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland’s largest chemicals maker plans to return to its plans of building a zero-emmissions energy unit based on coal gasification and worth at least 1 billion zlotys ($273.5 million), daily Parkiet reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6568 zlotys)

