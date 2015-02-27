Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 27

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish statistics office will publish fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0900 GMT.

The central bank will in turn release its CPI expectations for February at 1300 GMT.

DEBT

The Finance Ministry will relaease its debt supply plan for March at around 1400 GMT.

ALIOR BANK

The mid-sized lender reported a 42-percent rise in its last-year net profit to 323 million zlotys ($87.3 million) thanks to higher fees and provisions, Alior said.

PGNiG

Poland’s largest gas distributor may cut the price of Russian gas deliveries in its negotiations with Gazprom , daily Rzeczpospolita cited unnamed sources as saying.

MASPEX

The Polish food producer may be among bidders for its Slovenian rival, Zito, daily Puls Biznesu reported. Maspex may be up against Croatian food firm Podravka in a deal that may reach as much as 60.5 million euros ($68 million).

PGE

Poland’s largest energy group will in the second half of the year launch the procedure to pick a strategic partner for the construction of its nuclear power station, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

BANKS

The full offer tackling the problem of Swiss franc mortgages in Poland should be ready until the end of May, and the package should be a mix of the proposals already on the table, the head of Poland’s financial watchdog, Andrzej Jakubiak told daily Rzeczpospolita.

He added that the regulator planned to issue dividend directions for individual banks next month.

