Poland - Factors to Watch May 5

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT SUPPLY

The finance ministry is expected to publish supply details for its Thursday bond tender at 1300 GMT.

MONETARY POLICY

Poland’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council begins its two-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday and will realese its decision on Wednesday. All economists polled by Reuters expect rates to remain unchanged.

TVN

Euro debt revaluation due to a stronger zloty currency helped Polish broadcaster TVN TVN.WA book a seven-fold rise in its first-quarter net profit to 79.5 million zlotys, but one-off costs made it miss market expectations, the company said on Tuesday.

COAL SECTOR

Polish state coal miner Kompania Weglowa seeks investors who could inject 3.2 billion zlotys ($0.9 bln) in its restructuring process, with half of the sum potentially coming from other state-controlled firms, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

Earlier reports showed Poland’s biggest power producers, which include PGE, Energa, Enea and Tauron, could take stakes in Nowa Kompania Weglowa, Kompania Weglowa’s new restructuring entity.

PRIVATE EQUITY

Private equity fund Hartenberg Capital has 200 million euros to spend and is looking on the Polish market for firms from the sector of consumer goods, one of the funds shareholders told Puls Biznesu daily.

