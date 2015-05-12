Poland - Factors to Watch May 12

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
The state statistics office will publish foreign trade data for the January-March period at 1200 GMT.
In March, investors from Asia held more Polish zloty-denominated treasury bonds than American investors, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
The net income of Bank Pekao PEO.WA, Poland’s No.2 lender, beat analysts’ expectations in the first quarter thanks to a rise in trading income, the bank’s results showed on Tuesday. Pekao earned 624 million zlotys ($171.05 million), 1.5 percent less than a year ago.
Chinese fund Fosun has placed the highest bid for a leading network of Polish cardiosurgery clinics called the American Heart of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.
The daily said Fosun offered to pay 1 billion zlotys ($273.79 million) for the company and take over its debt worth 500 million.
Pre-orders for CD Projekt’s new computer game The Witcher 3 exceeded 1 million copies worldwide, the company said.
TRAKCJA PRKiL
Railway infrastructure builder Trakcja is awaiting tenders from state-controlled railways worth over 10 billion zlotys this year, Parkiet daily reported citing Trakcja’s press office.
