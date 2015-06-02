Poland - Factors to Watch Jun 2

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PZU, RAIFFEISEN

Poland’s biggest insurer PZU has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland’s seventh largest lender by assets, two sources familiar with the matter said, taking another step towards creating its own banking group.

CCC

Ultro, the major shareholder in Poland’s No.1 shoe retailer CCC, launched a sale of up to 3,010,000 shares representing a 7.84 percent stake, or 6.67 percent of votes in the company in an accelerated book building, CCC said on Monday evening.

DEFENCE

PZL Mielec, the Black Hawk helicopter maker owned by the U.S. firm Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, may fire more than 510 workers or around one fourth of all employees, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting a trade union representative.

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

The Finance Ministry and the central bank critised some of the Polish Bank Association’s proposals to help homeowners struggling to service Swiss franc mortgages, Rzeczpospolita said.

LPP

Poland’s No.1 clothing retailer sees sales improvement in the second half of 2015, Rzeczposposlita quoted LPP CEO as saying. LPP also plans to launch a new clothes brand in autumn.

CENTRAL BANK

The government has prepared a draft bill which would reduce the number of central bank’s rate setters to seven, including the bank’s governor, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, adding the draft has been accepted by the opposition party Law and Justice.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

The right-wing alliance created by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) would be backed by 25 percent of voters while the ruling Civic Platform (PO) would be on 17 percent in the coming parliamentary elections, a poll by Millward Brown for TVN showed.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

