Poland - Factors to Watch June 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank will decide on the interest rates level on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting no cuts.

PKO BP

If PKO BP’s activity in Germany proves succesful, the lender will consider expanding into the Czech Republic, France and Great Britain, chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The question of whether the bank exits the Ukrainian market remains open, Jagiello also said.

NETIA

Shareholders in Poland’s No.2 telecoms company voted for a dividend pay out at 209 million zlotys ($56.8 million), or 0.6 zlotys per share, higher than the originally proposed 0.42 zlotys.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Leader of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski told daily Gazeta Polska he did not know whether he would become prime minister after a potential parliamentary election victory later this year.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6821 zlotys)