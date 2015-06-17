FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch June 17
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office is to publish its wages and employment data for May at 1200 GMT.

PKP CARGO

Poland’s PKP Cargo plans a joint venture with China’s Zhengzhou International Hub to expand its logistic centre, which could become a main hub for rail cargo between China and Europe, PKP Cargo said on Tuesday.

Adam Purwin, who heads PKP Cargo - Europe No.2 frieght carrier, told daily Rzeczpospolita that he eyed takeovers also in Germany, the home turf of its largest continental rival, DB Schenker.

TVN

Polish antimonopoly watchdog approved the purchase of a majority stake in local broadcaster TVN by U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive. SNI has said it planned to delist TVN from the Warsaw bourse.

POLITICS

Beata Szydlo may be named a candidate for Prime Minister by Poland’s largest opposition party and election poll leader Law and Justice (PiS), daily Nasz Dziennik reported. Szydlo lead the winning presidential campaign of PiS’ candidate Andrzej Duda.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.