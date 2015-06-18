Poland - Factors to Watch June 18

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ECONOMIC DATA

The statistics office will publish May retail sales, industrial output and producer price data at 1200 GMT. At the same time, the central bank will publish minutes from the June meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council.

HTL STREFA

Private equity fund EQT is considering an initial public offering of HTL Strefa, which produces safety lancets and pen needles for insulin injection, that could be worth 100-200 million euros, Puls Biznesu said quoting its sources.

COVERED BONDS

Polish parliament will adopt a bill on covered bonds and mortgage banks that could potentially boost the covered bonds market in Poland, Puls Biznesu quoted deputy finance minister as saying.

LEAKED TAPES AFFAIR

The U.S. may help Poland to look into the case of the so called leaked tapes affair that emerged a year ago and hit the government ruled by the Civic Platform party, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting its sources.

The daily said that the U.S. Department of Justice signalled that it may provide a legal aid to Poland to investigate who published the audio files on Dropbox. The language and issues discussed by government officials illegally taped in Warsaw restaurants made voters angry with the ruling party.

PKN ORLEN

Poland’s biggest refiner PKN Orlen plans to spend 225 million zlotys ($61.51 million) on petrol stations with the aim of gradual rebranding of its low budget Bliska stations into regular stations under Orlen brand, Rzeczpospolita said.

UKRAINE

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko told Rzeczpospolita daily that Ukraine plans to privatise its strategic companies from the energy, chemical and agriculture industries by December, hoping the sale will bring in some 17 billion hryvnias ($783.41 million).

She also said that the risk of Ukraine’s financial collapse is real and this is why its debtholders should be interested in helping it service the debts.

PENSIONS

Poland’s governing party Civic Platform is considering to offer pensioners a lump sum next year on top of the regular pension rise dented by the stubborn deflation, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported without naming its sources.

RENEWABLES

Changes into the support system to the renewable sources of energy projects planned for 2016 may stop the development of the industry for many months, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

PESA

Polish tram maker Pesa will create its branch in Ukraine to produce vehicles for Kiev, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said without giving financial details of the plan.

